Increasing number of states reject request for personal information on voters from Trump commission
|Colleen Shalby
A growing number of states have rejected a request for personal information about voters from a presidential commission on vote fraud led by Kansas' controversial Secretary of State Kris Kobach.
Kobach, the vice chairman of the commission, sent letters to each state and Washington, D.C., asking for voters' personal information. The request asked for names, addresses, voting history and the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.
The commission was set up to look into voter fraud after President Trump alleged that he lost the popular vote in 2016 only because millions of people voted illegally -- a claim that numerous states' election officials from both parties and outside experts have dismissed as groundless.
As of Friday afternoon, at least 13 states had outright rejected the request from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Election Integrity. Officials in several other states either said they would not supply all the information or needed more information before making a decision.
Some officials did not mince words in their "no's."
"They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico, and Mississippi is a great State to launch from," Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann wrote in a statement.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement that strongly criticized Kobach that he would "continue to defend the rights of all eligible voters to cast their ballots free from discrimination, intimidation or unnecessary roadblocks."
As a Kansas official, Kobach has been a leading backer of immigration restrictions and of measures to put new requirements on who is allowed to vote. His opponents note that he was fined last week for misleading a federal court in a voting rights case.
Democratic elected officials in several states criticized the commission, itself, not just the information request.
"The president created his election commission based on the false notion that 'voter fraud' is a widespread issue – it is not," Kentucky Secretary of State Allison Grimes wrote.
In an odd contradiction, Kobach said that Kansas, like some other states, will partially reject at least one aspect of the request.
"In Kansas, the Social Security number is not publicly available. … Every state receives the same letter, but we’re not asking for it if it’s not publicly available," he told the Kansas City Star.
The states that have fully rejected the request include California, Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, North Dakota, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Mississippi.
Others, including Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma and Kansas, will turn over some of the requested information. Vermont has requested an affidavit from the commission. And Wisconsin has suggested that the commission could purchase the publicly available information, just as political campaigns do. Officials in Washington state said they were reviewing the request.