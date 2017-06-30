Increasing number of states reject request for personal information on voters from Trump commission

A growing number of states have rejected a request for personal information about voters from a presidential commission on vote fraud led by Kansas' controversial Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach, the vice chairman of the commission, sent letters to each state and Washington, D.C., asking for voters' personal information. The request asked for names, addresses, voting history and the last four digits of voters' Social Security numbers.

The commission was set up to look into voter fraud after President Trump alleged that he lost the popular vote in 2016 only because millions of people voted illegally -- a claim that numerous states' election officials from both parties and outside experts have dismissed as groundless.

As of Friday afternoon, at least 13 states had outright rejected the request from the Presidential Advisory Committee on Election Integrity. Officials in several other states either said they would not supply all the information or needed more information before making a decision.

Some officials did not mince words in their "no's."

"They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico, and Mississippi is a great State to launch from," Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann wrote in a statement.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement that strongly criticized Kobach that he would "continue to defend the rights of all eligible voters to cast their ballots free from discrimination, intimidation or unnecessary roadblocks."