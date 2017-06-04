NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who was Norway’s prime minister during a mass shooting there in 2011, said Sunday that the terrorist attack in London was an assault on open, free societies.

“The terrorists, they want to change the way we live," he said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "They want to attack our open, free societies."

He urged people to "continue to live the lives we want to live, because then the terrorists will lose.”

Stoltenberg said the London attack underscored the importance of using many tools against terrorism: fighting the ideology of extremism, taking political and diplomatic steps, and using the military, as is occurring in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.