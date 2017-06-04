Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington
- President Trump pulls the United States out of the Paris climate change accord
- Michael Flynn and Trump's personal lawyer are among seven subpoenaed in Russia investigation
- Why Trump might be too optimistic about China's 'handling' of North Korea's missile tests
NATO chief calls London assault an attack on open societies
NATO Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, who was Norway’s prime minister during a mass shooting there in 2011, said Sunday that the terrorist attack in London was an assault on open, free societies.
“The terrorists, they want to change the way we live," he said on CBS' "Face the Nation." "They want to attack our open, free societies."
He urged people to "continue to live the lives we want to live, because then the terrorists will lose.”
Stoltenberg said the London attack underscored the importance of using many tools against terrorism: fighting the ideology of extremism, taking political and diplomatic steps, and using the military, as is occurring in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere.