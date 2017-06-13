North Korea releases imprisoned American student; 22-year-old reportedly in coma

North Korea on Tuesday released an American student imprisoned there and sentenced to hard labor, the State Department announced.

The University of Virginia student, Otto Warmbier, had been sentenced to 15 years hard labor after being convicted in Pyongyang for acts against the state.

Warmbier's announced release came as former basketball star Dennis Rodman arrived in North Korea for the latest of his visits to the isolated country. As he traveled, he was asked whether he planned to advocate on behalf of four Americans detained in North Korea, and he said that that was not his "purpose."