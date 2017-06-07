On Capitol Hill, reaction to Comey splits along familiar partisan lines

Congressional reaction to fired FBI Director James B. Comey's frank written testimony about his private conversations with President Trump fell swiftly along partisan lines Wednesday as Democrats were startled and Republicans largely shrugged.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan acknowledged it was not appropriate for Trump to ask for Comey's "loyalty," but said he was not ready to draw conclusions.

“We’ve always had investigations of various issues while we also simultaneously work on legislation,” Ryan said on MSNBC. “I’m not going to prejudge any of this.... Let these investigations go where the facts take them and then let’s make some judgments.”

Democrats, though, were blistering in their criticism over Trump's actions in the White House.

"This whole thing is crazy," tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Democrat, said Comey's remarks "confirmed our worst suspicions: This president was engaged in pressuring the head of the FBI when it came to a criminal investigation. That’s pretty serious."

Republican leaders largely kept quiet after the Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey's opening statement ahead of Thursday's highly anticipated public hearing. Many have said there still is no evidence Trump colluded with the Russians to swing the 2016 election.

Leading Republicans are hesitant to criticize Trump because many of their constituents are sticking with him, as are some of the president's biggest backers in Congress.

“One question I have is ... why didn’t Comey say something at the time, if it was that blatant?” said Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), an early Trump endorser. “For North Dakota, he’s been a great president, so no I don’t have any reservation about that. But we’ll see what comes of all of this. I trust the system, I really do.”

According to Comey's written testimony, Trump sought the FBI director's loyalty and asked him to let go of the bureau's investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn's interactions with the Russians.

"The cloud is not the investigation. The cloud is what the Trump administration brought into the administration with them.... They brought their own cloud with them," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), who was Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate.

Do Trump's actions amount to obstruction of justice by the president?

“Ask me after tomorrow’s hearing,” Kaine said.