President Trump not saying 'You're hired!' often, as White House leaves many top slots vacant

Many of the office suites reserved for top civilian officials at the Pentagon sit empty or have temporary fill-ins while Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis worries about North Korea and Iran.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin lacks appointed loyalists in any of the 17 top spots below him as he rewrites the nation’s byzantine tax code. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson similarly relies on a skeleton staff to conduct global diplomacy, with dozens of jobs open.

And in the White House, President Trump still depends on a communications director who resigned last month — because he hasn’t found a replacement.

More than four months after taking office, the president who built his brand telling people “You’re fired!” is having a hard time staffing up.