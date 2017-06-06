For President Trump, the recent terror attacks in London have created new rationale for a travel ban.

In the wake of Saturday’s attack, in which seven people were killed by three assailants who used a van to ram pedestrians on London Bridge and then slashed patrons in nearby Borough Market, Trump has sent a barrage of tweets insisting a travel ban is necessary to keep Americans safe. So far, Trump’s travel ban has been stalled in federal courts.

Throughout the campaign and into his fledgling administration, conservative media has backed Trump’s calls for a travel ban. The latest attack has only amplified that support.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

16 states ask Supreme Court to revive Trump travel ban (Washington Times)

It’s possible Trump’s proposed travel ban, which bars temporary travel to the United States from six majority Muslim countries, is headed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to hear the government’s appeal of a 4th Circuit ruling against the travel ban.

This piece, displayed prominently on the Washington Times website much of the morning, notes that Republican officials from more than a dozen states – all conservative leaning -- have called on the Supreme Court to allow Trump’s travel ban to be implemented.

“The states said Mr. Trump has broad powers under the law to decide whom to admit, and said U.S. law is replete with examples of the government singling out groups for different treatment in immigration contexts,” the conservative newspaper reports.

The states include Texas, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Mississippi.

Breitbart editor fired for anti-Muslim tweets after London attack (Newsweek)

An editor from the right-wing website seems to have gone too far.

In the wake of the London attack, as Trump used Twitter to call for a travel ban and assailed London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Breitbart editor Katie McHugh was also on social media.

“There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there. #LondonBridge,” she tweeted over the weekend.

Those comments got her fired. McHugh used Twitter to announce her dismissal on Monday.

“Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration,” she tweeted.

Britain pays the price for complacency (American Spectator)

The London terrorist attack on Saturday was the third such attack in Britain in a three month span.

Like Trump, who has questioned the willingness of Britain – and Europe – to combat terrorism, this piece argues that complacency has plagued the country.

“Several thousand British Muslim men and women joined the ranks of the Islamic State, according to British Muslim MP Khali Mahmood, including the infamous ‘Jihadi John’ Mohammed Emwazi, who was responsible for the beheading of Western hostages, including journalist James Foley,” writes Peter G. Riddell.

He adds, “British political leadership has let the threat to Britain from radical Islamist extremists drift for a generation. Time will tell whether the British government about to be chosen in the national elections of June 8 will grasp the nettle and take the courageous decisions needed to extricate Britain from its present dire predicament.”