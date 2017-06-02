Putin: Russian meddling claims lack substance, and Sergei Kislyak was just doing his job

U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of hacking into Democratic Party emails, helping Donald Trump's election victory, and the congressional and FBI investigations into the Trump campaign's ties with Russia have broken the Kremlin's hopes for a detente with Washington.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin says that the claims contained "nothing concrete, only assumptions." He added that IP addresses allegedly belonging to Russian hackers could have been easily rigged and couldn't stand as evidence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election, saying the claims lack substance.

Putin attributed the accusations of Russian interference to the Democrats' anger over losing the vote, adding that Trump won because he has been more successful in his campaign.

Putin's comments come a day after he denied a Russian state role in the U.S. election, but said individual 'patriotic' hackers may have mounted attacks.



At Friday's forum, Putin ridiculed the U.S. focus on the Russian ambassador's contacts with members of President Donald Trump's team, saying that the envoy was only doing his job.

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, Putin said Friday that it is Ambassador Sergei Kislyak's duty to maintain contacts with various people in Washington.

Kislyak's meetings with members of Trump's team have been a focus of the congressional investigation.

Putin insisted that it was perfectly normal for Kislyak to try to establish contacts and discuss future ties, adding that he hadn't even started to discuss specifics. He described the focus on Kislyak's contacts as "catastrophic nonsense."