House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know so far:
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, had been seen for weeks near the baseball field; associates from Illinois described him as irascible and angry
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
Reaction to shooting at congressional baseball practice reveals a nation that doesn't just disagree. It hates
|Mark Z. Barabak
The targeted shooting of Republican lawmakers at play yielded a kaleidoscope of emotions Wednesday — anger, revulsion, horror — but little in the way of surprise.
The attack almost seemed a natural, if sick, extension of the virulence that surrounds the country’s increasingly tribal politics.
As if to prove it, events quickly settled into a familiar pattern: finger-pointing, blame-laying, partisan positioning. People today don’t just disagree. They’ve grown to hate the other side, from President Trump on down.
Not necessarily over issues or ideology, which can be debated or leavened by compromise. But rather as an outgrowth of a deeper pathology, a contempt toward people for merely existing.
“It’s hard to suggest it’s an ideological conflict,” as if, say, the abortion issue has suddenly grown more heated, said Marc Hetherington, a political science professor at Vanderbilt University. “What it’s all about is bad feelings.”