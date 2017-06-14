Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.
Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.
Here's what we know so far:
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
Rep. Steve Scalise in surgery after being shot in the hip, congressman's office says
The office of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) released the following statement on his condition after this morning's shooting.
This morning, at a practice for the Congressional Baseball Game, Whip Scalise was shot in the hip. He was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center, where he is currently undergoing surgery. He is in stable condition.
Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone. He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders, and colleagues.
We ask that you keep the Whip and others harmed in this incident in your thoughts and prayers.
This office will release additional information regarding the Whip's condition as appropriate.