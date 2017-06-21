Rep. Steve Scalise's condition upgraded to fair one week after shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise has undergone several surgeries since he was shot last week.

The Republican congressman shot last week at a baseball practice is making good progress and has been upgraded to fair condition.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center issued a statement on Wednesday saying Rep. Steve Scalise, 51, of Louisiana is “beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

Scalise has undergone several surgeries since he was shot last week. Scalise and other congressional Republicans were practicing for their annual charity baseball game against Democrats when a gunman started shooting. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

Scalise, the majority whip, was struck in the hip and the bullet shattered blood vessels, bones and internal organs. Doctors said he had arrived at the hospital June 14 at imminent risk of death.