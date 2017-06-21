Russia, angry over sanctions, cancels meeting with top U.S. official

Thomas Shannon, a career U.S. diplomat who is the third-ranking official at the State Department, thought he was headed this week to meetings in St. Petersburg, Russia.

He planned to discuss U.S. sanctions imposed against Russia over the last three years, including the order last December to close two Russian-owned compounds in New York and Maryland in response to Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Some members of the Trump administration had suggested it was time to return the properties, which Moscow said were used for recreation by its diplomats.

But Moscow announced Wednesday that it was canceling Shannon's meeting with Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov.

The reason: language issued the day before by the Treasury Department that updated the sanctions against Russia, first imposed in 2014 when it annexed Crimea and backed rebellion in eastern Ukraine.

A State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, said the U.S. regretted Moscow's decision to "turn away from an opportunity to discuss bilateral obstacles that hinder U.S.-Russia relations."

She described the new language on sanctions as a "maintenance package" that updates the measures, something the U.S. does twice a year.

"If the Russians seek an end to these sanctions, they know very well the U.S. position: Our sanctions... will remain in place until Russia fully honors its obligations" to withdraw from the Crimean peninsula, she said in a statement.

The meeting was canceled days after the Senate voted 98-2 to approve tougher Russian sanctions. The measure also requires Congress to review any effort by the Trump administration to loosen the current sanctions.

The measure next goes to the House. The White House has not said if President Trump would sign the bill into law.

The administration has signaled it wants to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin's government, although that now seems unlikely in the short term.

Many in Congress want to prevent the White House from easing sanctions, especially since the FBI and several Congressional committees are investigating Russia's meddling in the election last year

The Shannon meeting was scheduled as part of a senior-level working group that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, agreed to establish in April to work on improving troubled U.S.-Russian relations.