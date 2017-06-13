Ryan tells Trump: 'Let Robert Mueller do his job'

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan urged President Trump to allow Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III to continue the Russia investigation, even as GOP leaders grew visibly frustrated Tuesday over questions that Trump might fire the investigator.

Even so, Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) both dismissed questions about a possible firing as "rumor," as reporters peppered the leaders with questions at a news conference that was supposed to be about the House GOP agenda.

The speaker said Trump would be "vindicated" if he kept Mueller on the job and allowed the Russian investigation to continue.

"The best thing to do is to let Robert Mueller do his job," Ryan said. "I think the best vindication for the president is to let this investigation go on independently and thoroughly. That, to me, is the smartest thing to do, the best thing to do, and that’s what I think hopefully will happen."

Pressed as to whether he had conveyed that advice to the White House or if Congress would intervene, Ryan and McCarthy snapped back, shooting down the questions as "rumor."

"You're creating a debate that's not occurring here. This is something that I think was a rumor," Ryan said.

The pushback came as Republicans in Congress struggle to make legislative gains amid federal investigations into the Trump campaign's possible cooperation with Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Ryan has previously defended Trump's behavior in the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey, saying the president entered the White House without previous political experience and was "new at this."

House Republicans huddled behind closed doors Tuesday at the Republican National Committee as lawmakers face a potentially daunting political climate heading toward the 2018 midterm elections.

They want to show voters they are making good on promises to repeal the Affordable Care Act and cut taxes, though both initiatives have stalled.

The party in power often suffers during midterms if voters are dissatisfied with the White House, and Trump's approval rating has been sinking.