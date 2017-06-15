Scalise in 'some trouble,' President Trump says after visiting the congressman

The Louisiana lawmaker's recovery is going to be "much more difficult," Trump said at a White House event, adding, "He's in some trouble. He's a great fighter and he's going to be OK, we hope."

Rep. Steve Scalise, wounded during the shooting attack at a GOP congressional baseball practice in suburban Washington, is in worse condition than originally thought, President Trump said Thursday morning after visiting the congressman in the hospital Wednesday.

Trump and his wife, Melania, visited Scalise at MedStar Washington Hospital Center on Wednesday night.

Scalise, the House majority whip, had surgery Wednesday afternoon after sustaining a single rifle shot to the left hip that morning when gunman James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on the baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

Hodgkinson was shot by police and died from his injuries, according to a report from the FBI, which is handling the investigation.

The bullet striking Scalise fractured bones, injured internal organs and caused severe bleeding, according to a statement from the hospital released Wednesday night. MedStar said Scalise was listed in critical condition and would require additional operations.

Lobbyist Matt Mika, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the incident, was also listed in critical condition and is expected to remain in the hospital's intensive care unit for several days.

Crystal Griner, a Capitol Police officer wounded in the attack, remains in the hospital but is reportedly in good condition. The other two victims – Capitol Police Officer David Bailey and congressional staffer Zack Barth – have been treated and released, officials said.

Vice President Mike Pence visited Scalise and Griner on Thursday morning, officials said.