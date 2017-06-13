Here's our look at the Sessions testimony and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats' frustration with Sessions refusal to address their questions fuels testy exchange with Sen. Harris
- For someone who says he can't invoke executive privilege, Sessions seems to be using it a lot
- Sessions hearing draws a crowd, but not as big as Comey's
- All the key moments from the testimony
Sen. Kamala Harris and Sessions face off over his refusal to answer Senate questions
|David Lauter
Sen. Kamala Harris and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions faced off today over his refusal to answer questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
The California Democrat demanded that the attorney general specify what Justice Department policy prevented him from answering questions about his conversations with President Trump concerning the investigation into Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election.
Sessions said he had not reviewed the specific policies but is familiar with the "real principle that’s at stake," which is that the president has a right to protect the "confidentiality of communications" with his subordinates.