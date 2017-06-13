Sen. Kamala Harris and Sessions face off over his refusal to answer Senate questions

Sen. Kamala Harris and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions faced off today over his refusal to answer questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The California Democrat demanded that the attorney general specify what Justice Department policy prevented him from answering questions about his conversations with President Trump concerning the investigation into Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election.

Sessions said he had not reviewed the specific policies but is familiar with the "real principle that’s at stake," which is that the president has a right to protect the "confidentiality of communications" with his subordinates.