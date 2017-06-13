POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Politics

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Sessions hearing

Meet Sessions' former colleagues on the Senate Intelligence Committee

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), left, and Sen. Richard M. Burr (R-N.C.) prepare as they await the arrival of Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions. (Shawn Thew / EP)
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is in the hot seat today, speaking with the 15 members of the Senate Intelligence Committee

The panel's senators are getting high-profile introductions to the nation in recent weeks, particularly after last week's hearing with fired FBI Director James B. Comey. 

There are senators who have run for president. Both of California's senators. Members of the Republican leadership. Someone Trump considered hiring to replace Comey. 

Learn more about them.

Latest updates

