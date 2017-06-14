House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know so far:
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter, who has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
Senate overwhelmingly passes measure for tougher Russian sanctions
|Lisa Mascaro
The Senate passed by a vote of 97-2 a measure to toughen sanctions on Russia, a rare bipartisan move intended to respond to various aggressions by Russia against the U.S.
The measure, attached as an amendment to a broader bill dealing with Iran, firms up existing sanctions against Russia and imposes new ones.
Among those targeted are a wide array of what senators called "corrupt Russian actors," including those engaged in hacking, seizure of state resources, human rights abuses and supplying arms to the Syrian regime.
The measure also requires Congress to review any effort by the Trump administration to loosen sanctions on Russia.
The White House has not said whether Trump would sign the bill, raising the possibility of a veto standoff.
Attempts to sanction Russia for interfering in the election had stalled in Congress but gained momentum last week as the Senate began considering a separate bill to impose broader sanctions on Iran.
Democrats insisted that the Congress should also respond to Russia's aggressions, including its annexation of Ukraine, attacks in Syria and interference in the U.S. election.