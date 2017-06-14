Senate overwhelmingly passes measure for tougher Russian sanctions

The Senate passed by a vote of 97-2 a measure to toughen sanctions on Russia, a rare bipartisan move intended to respond to various aggressions by Russia against the U.S.

The measure, attached as an amendment to a broader bill dealing with Iran, firms up existing sanctions against Russia and imposes new ones.

Among those targeted are a wide array of what senators called "corrupt Russian actors," including those engaged in hacking, seizure of state resources, human rights abuses and supplying arms to the Syrian regime.

The measure also requires Congress to review any effort by the Trump administration to loosen sanctions on Russia.

The White House has not said whether Trump would sign the bill, raising the possibility of a veto standoff.

Attempts to sanction Russia for interfering in the election had stalled in Congress but gained momentum last week as the Senate began considering a separate bill to impose broader sanctions on Iran.

Democrats insisted that the Congress should also respond to Russia's aggressions, including its annexation of Ukraine, attacks in Syria and interference in the U.S. election.