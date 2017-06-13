Senator accuses Sessions of 'impeding' Senate investigation by not answering question

Sen. Martin Heinrich today accused Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions of "impeding" the Senate investigation by not answering questions before the chamber's Intelligence Committee.

"You are obstructing" the Senate investigation, the New Mexico Democrat told Sessions, pushing the attorney general on whether he is invoking executive privilege to refuse to answer.

Sessions, who avoided claiming executive privilege during the Intelligence Committee hearing, said he is "protecting the president's constitutional right" to confidential communications. Several administration officials over the last week have refused to answer questions from senators but have not specifically invoked executive privilege.