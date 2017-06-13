Here's our look at the Sessions testimony and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats' frustration with Sessions refusal to address their questions fuels testy exchange with Sen. Harris
- For someone who says he can't invoke executive privilege, Sessions seems to be using it a lot
- Sessions hearing draws a crowd, but not as big as Comey's
- All the key moments from the testimony
Senator accuses Sessions of 'impeding' Senate investigation by not answering question
|Los Angeles Times Staff
Sen. Martin Heinrich today accused Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions of "impeding" the Senate investigation by not answering questions before the chamber's Intelligence Committee.
"You are obstructing" the Senate investigation, the New Mexico Democrat told Sessions, pushing the attorney general on whether he is invoking executive privilege to refuse to answer.
Sessions, who avoided claiming executive privilege during the Intelligence Committee hearing, said he is "protecting the president's constitutional right" to confidential communications. Several administration officials over the last week have refused to answer questions from senators but have not specifically invoked executive privilege.