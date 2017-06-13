POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Sessions hearing

Sessions confirms testimony that Trump met privately with Comey after directing everyone else to leave Oval Office

Former FBI Director James B. Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in Washington on June 8. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions today confirmed James B. Comey's testimony that President Trump met privately with the then-FBI chief in the Oval Office after directing everyone else to leave. "Everyone else did depart," Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee. The next day, Sessions said, Comey "expressed concern about being left alone with the president," confirming a key part of Comey's account of the incident. But Sessions added that Comey did not tell him the substance of the conversation he had with Trump.

