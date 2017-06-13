Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sessions has denied a third undisclosed meeting with Russian officials
- Sessions said his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey was not improper
- He is not answering questions on his conversations with Trump
Sessions says that 'in effect' he was recused from the Russia investigation from his first day in office
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that he was "in effect" recused from the Russia investigation from his first day in office. "I never received any information" about the investigation," Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee. From his first day in office, Sessions said, he was concerned that he might have to recuse himself because he had been a "principal advisor" to President Trump's campaign.