POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Sessions hearing

Sessions says that 'in effect' he was recused from the Russia investigation from his first day in office

Los Angeles Times
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that he was "in effect" recused from the Russia investigation from his first day in office. "I never received any information" about the investigation," Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee. From his first day in office, Sessions said, he was concerned that he might have to recuse himself because he had been a "principal advisor" to President Trump's campaign.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
78°