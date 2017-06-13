POLITICS
Watch live: Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions testifies before Senate Intelligence Committee on Russia probe
Sessions uses Sean Spicer strategy to avoid tough question: Trump's words 'speak for themselves'

Noah Bierman

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions took a page from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's book during Tuesday's testimony, avoiding a tough question about President Trump's comments by saying that they speak for themselves.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the San Francisco Democrat, asked whether Sessions knew it was Trump's opinion that he would have fired FBI Director James Comey regardless of the official Justice Department recommendation when he signed his own letter recommending that Comey be fired.

“I guess I’ll just have to let his words speak for themselves," Sessions said.

Spicer has relied on that phrase, and others like it, since he began working for Trump to avoid contradicting Trump or saying something that Trump might undercut later. It has become handy for many members of the administration, given Trump's propensity for making controversial statements.

