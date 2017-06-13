Sessions uses Sean Spicer strategy to avoid tough question: Trump's words 'speak for themselves'

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions took a page from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's book during Tuesday's testimony, avoiding a tough question about President Trump's comments by saying that they speak for themselves.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the San Francisco Democrat, asked whether Sessions knew it was Trump's opinion that he would have fired FBI Director James Comey regardless of the official Justice Department recommendation when he signed his own letter recommending that Comey be fired.

“I guess I’ll just have to let his words speak for themselves," Sessions said.