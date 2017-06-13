Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Watch live and follow Times reporters for analysis
- Sessions has denied a third undisclosed meeting with Russian officials
- Sessions said his involvement in the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey was not improper
- He is not answering questions on his conversations with Trump
Sessions uses Sean Spicer strategy to avoid tough question: Trump's words 'speak for themselves'
|Noah Bierman
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions took a page from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's book during Tuesday's testimony, avoiding a tough question about President Trump's comments by saying that they speak for themselves.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the San Francisco Democrat, asked whether Sessions knew it was Trump's opinion that he would have fired FBI Director James Comey regardless of the official Justice Department recommendation when he signed his own letter recommending that Comey be fired.
“I guess I’ll just have to let his words speak for themselves," Sessions said.
Spicer has relied on that phrase, and others like it, since he began working for Trump to avoid contradicting Trump or saying something that Trump might undercut later. It has become handy for many members of the administration, given Trump's propensity for making controversial statements.