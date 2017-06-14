Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress.
Police in Alexandria, Va., located just outside of Washington, D.C., said they were investigating a "multiple shooting" and a suspect was in custody. Five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the police said. Scalise’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening, officials said.
Here's what we know so far:
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is reportedly in stable condition after being shot
- Two police officers and two or three congressional staff members were among the wounded
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- Watch live coverage; Alexandria police tentatively plan to brief the media at 7:30 a.m. Pacific time.
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.
Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at baseball practice with Steve Scalise
|Associated Press
Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.
In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.
Williams said the gunman has been detained.
Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria.