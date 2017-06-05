Trump assails Justice Department court strategy on travel ban

In a series of early morning tweets, Trump urged the Justice Department to ask for an "expedited hearing" before the high court and to seek a "much tougher version" of the order temporarily blocking entry to the U.S. from several majority-Muslim countries. He called the courts, which have blocked two versions of the travel ban, "slow and political."

President Trump on Monday lashed out at his own Justice Department for seeking the Supreme Court's backing for a "watered down, politically correct version" of the travel ban he signed in March.

It's unclear whether the president has conveyed his requests to the Justice Department, which he oversees, in a forum other than Twitter.

The president renewed his call for the travel ban following the vehicle-and-knife attack in London that left seven people dead and dozens injured. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last week, the Justice Department formally asked the Supreme Court to let a ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world to be put in place. The high court also is being asked to uphold the constitutionality of the Trump travel policy, which lower courts have blocked because, they say, it shows anti-Muslim prejudice.

The directive that would go before the Supreme Court is a narrower version of the executive order the president signed during his first week in office. The second order removed Iraq from the list of banned countries. An indefinite halt to entry from Syrian refugees was replaced by a temporary pause.

Trump's criticism came a day after he said he would do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a "vile enemy" that he said has waged war on innocents for too long. "This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end," he vowed.