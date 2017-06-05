Trump attacks London mayor for a second day

President Trump continued for a second day to attack London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, as that city dealt with a weekend terror strike, prompting Britain's prime minister among others to come to Khan's defense.

On Monday morning Trump took to his preferred medium, Twitter, just as he had the day before, to criticize Khan for telling Londoners -- in Trump's words-- that they had "no reason to be alarmed." But Trump took Khan's remarks out of context, suggesting the mayor -- a Muslim -- was being dismissive of terrorism when in fact Khan was reassuring his constituents about the expanded police presence in London.

Khan declined to engage Trump, yet the president wrote this on Monday, hitting the "MSM"-- mainstream media -- as well: