Trump attacks London mayor for a second day
|Jackie Calmes
President Trump continued for a second day to attack London's mayor, Sadiq Khan, as that city dealt with a weekend terror strike, prompting Britain's prime minister among others to come to Khan's defense.
On Monday morning Trump took to his preferred medium, Twitter, just as he had the day before, to criticize Khan for telling Londoners -- in Trump's words-- that they had "no reason to be alarmed." But Trump took Khan's remarks out of context, suggesting the mayor -- a Muslim -- was being dismissive of terrorism when in fact Khan was reassuring his constituents about the expanded police presence in London.
Khan declined to engage Trump, yet the president wrote this on Monday, hitting the "MSM"-- mainstream media -- as well:
For all the chatter in the media about Trump's uncharitable response to the terrorist attack, what spoke loudest was the blowback against Trump from British politicians of both parties -- and the acting American ambassador.
Prime Minister Theresa May, asked about the president's barbs, said, "I think Sadiq Khan is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else - he’s doing a good job."
May, who is campaigning for Conservative Party candidates for British elections Thursday, is of a different party than Khan.
In a remarkable counter to Trump's tweets, the acting United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, Lewis Lukens, tweeted praise for Khan on behalf of the embassy in London:
Trump's criticism of the mayor revived a spat with Khan from the 2016 campaign, when Khan responded to questions about candidate Trump's proposed ban on Muslim visitors to the United States. Later on Monday, Trump aides admonished reporters to quit focusing on the president's tweets.