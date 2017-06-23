Trump backs L.A. Olympic bid in meeting with IOC officials

The opening ceremonies of the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

President Trump "pledged his full support" for the Los Angeles bid to host a future Summer Olympics, the White House said Friday after an Oval Office meeting with the head of the International Olympic Committee.

Trump met Thursday with IOC President Thomas Bach and three U.S. members of the IOC -- Larry Probst, Anita DeFrantz and Angela Ruggiero.

A White House official called it a "very constructive conversation" in which Trump backed a potential third Summer Games in Los Angeles.

With only L.A. and Paris bidding to host the 2024 games, the IOC is moving to reward both cities, giving one hosting duties in 2024 and the other in 2028.

The United States hasn't hosted a Summer Olympics since the Centennial games in Atlanta in 1996. Salt Lake City hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he discussed the city's Olympic bid during a post-election conversation with Trump last November and that the then-president elect pledged his backing.