Trump's tweets on London terror attack strike a combative tone

President Trump struck a discordant note Sunday in his response to the terrorist attack in central London that killed seven people and injured scores more.

In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump disdained the gun debate in the United States, slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan and lambasted “politically correct” attitudes as an impediment to security.

Most world leaders had confined their messages to solemn expressions of sympathy and support for the victims, the British people and the government of Prime Minister Theresa May.

As the attack was unfolding Saturday night, the president tweeted an unconfirmed account of events and renewed his call for his travel ban – rejected by lower courts and now under appeal to the Supreme Court – to be reinstated.

Trump’s initial tweet Sunday implied that safety considerations were being overridden by too-careful sensitivities for issues like ethnicity and religion – although May responded to the attack with a call Sunday for tougher measures to fight Islamic extremism.