Trump's tweets on London terror attack strike a combative tone
|Laura King
President Trump struck a discordant note Sunday in his response to the terrorist attack in central London that killed seven people and injured scores more.
In a series of tweets Sunday morning, Trump disdained the gun debate in the United States, slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan and lambasted “politically correct” attitudes as an impediment to security.
Most world leaders had confined their messages to solemn expressions of sympathy and support for the victims, the British people and the government of Prime Minister Theresa May.
As the attack was unfolding Saturday night, the president tweeted an unconfirmed account of events and renewed his call for his travel ban – rejected by lower courts and now under appeal to the Supreme Court – to be reinstated.
Trump’s initial tweet Sunday implied that safety considerations were being overridden by too-careful sensitivities for issues like ethnicity and religion – although May responded to the attack with a call Sunday for tougher measures to fight Islamic extremism.
The president next took aim at Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, a Briton of Pakistani descent. Khan, who like Trump often uses Twitter to communicate with constituents, had told Londoners and visitors not to be alarmed by the heavy and visible police and security presence, saying it was necessary for public safety.
Trump took that as a false reassurance.
That drew a riposte from “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, who has emerged as one of Trump’s harshest online critics. (She had also posted the video of him appearing to shove the prime minister of Montenegro out of the way at last month’s NATO summit, tweeting then: “You tiny, tiny, tiny little man.”)
On Sunday, she defended Khan:
The president also conflated the London attack with debate that flares up periodically in the United States when guns – sometimes military-grade weapons – are used in mass shootings. Trump and many of his supporters adamantly reject any efforts to restrict access to weaponry through tighter registration requirements.
Trump on Sunday visited his golf club in Virginia for the second day in a row.