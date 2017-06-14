The gunman who attacked congressmen at a ball field in a Washington suburb was a “very irascible, angry little man” with a history of charges for assault and other minor offenses, according to his former lawyer.

Lyndon Evanko, a now-retired attorney from Belleville, Ill., said he remembered James T. Hodginkson, a former home inspector and contractor, for his temper and brusque attitude toward police and neighbors.

Hodgkinson, 66, was shot and killed on Wednesday after he opened fire on Republican congressmen, staffers and others at a morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

“He was a pushy little bastard, an in-your-face kind of guy,” Evanko said. “He believed what he believed and he wasn’t going to take any s--- from anybody.”

In 1993, Hodgkinson was charged with drunk driving and other traffic offenses by Illinois State Police near his home, a suburb of St. Louis. Court records show that judgment was withheld, and he spent a year under court supervision.

Hodgkinson was arrested in 2006 on a charge of battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, court records show.

Evanko said the incident started as an argument with Hodgkinson’s foster daughter at his home. When a neighbor showed up to complain, Hodgkinson menaced him with a shotgun and apparently fired a shot, the lawyer said. Hodgkinson also cut a car seatbelt as he tried to pull the girl back into the house, he said.

The case was dismissed after witnesses did not show up at court hearings, the lawyer said.

“He was a bit of a misanthrope,” the lawyer said. “He came across as a very irascible, angry little man, but not somebody I would expect to do something like this.

“I would have clients I would suspect for doing something like this, but he’s not the one I would have pegged for it,” said Evanko, a longtime defense attorney. “He never had a felony. It was all penny-ante stuff.”

Records show that Hodgkinson allowed his inspection and contracting licenses to lapse. Evanko said he represented Hodgkinson again in 2009 when he was ticketed for doing work without the proper permits.

“Even with that, he had a temper: ‘What are they charging me for? I know what I was doing. So what if I didn’t have the paperwork?’” the lawyer said.