GOP baseball shooting live updates: Trump says suspected attacker, ID'd as James T. Hodgkinson, has died
Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice this morning by a gunman who appeared to have targeted members of Congress. Police in Alexandria, Va., where the shooting took place, said five wounded people, including the suspect, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Here's what we know so far:

Watch live: House Speaker Paul Ryan addresses House of Representatives on baseball shooting

Latest updates

