Watch live: Trump speaks on apprenticeship initiative

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and four other people were shot at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday by a gunman who appeared to have targeted GOP members of Congress.
Here's what we know:
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, had been seen for weeks near the baseball field; associates from Illinois described him as irascible and angry
- President Trump says suspected GOP baseball shooter has died
- Facebook messages that appear to have been posted by Hodgkinson regularly supported Sen. Bernie Sanders and criticized Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot | Who is Steve Scalise? A quick look
- Two U.S. Capitol police officers who were wounded are in “good condition.” The other two injured people were identified as Matt Mika, a former congressional staff member who now works for Tyson Foods, and Zack Barth, a staff aide to Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)
- Alexandria Police say they responded to the scene within 3 minutes; "otherwise it would have been a massacre," Sen. Rand Paul says
- President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence issue statements on the attack
- Scenes from Alexandria, Va.