What did Trump mean by 'that thing' ?

When his turn came to question former FBI Director James B. Comey, Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona homed in on an unusual remark that President Trump made, according to Comey, during a telephone conversation in April.

Trump was reminding Comey that he wanted the FBI to make public that Trump himself was not a target of the bureau's Russia investigation.

During the course of the conversation, according to Comey, Trump said: “I have been very loyal to you, very loyal; we had that thing you know.”

McCain expressed bewilderment that Comey never followed up with the president about what he meant by “that thing.”

“I think it would intensely arouse my curiosity if the president of the United States said, ‘that thing,’” McCain said. “I’d like to know what the hell ‘that thing' is, particularly if I am the head of the FBI.’”

Comey said he had assumed Trump was referring to a thing that actually didn’t exist – a loyalty oath Trump had tried to secure from Comey, but never got.

“What I concluded at the time is that in his memory he was searching back to our encounter at the dinner and was preparing himself to say: ‘I offered loyalty to you,’” Comey said. “’You promised loyalty to me.’”

"And all of a sudden his memory showed him that did not happen, and I think he pulled up short. That’s just a guess.”