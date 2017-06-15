Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Yesterday, a shooter attacked GOP members at a practice for the Congressional baseball game
- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot. Four others shot, including two U.S. Capitol police offers, are in “good condition.”
- The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, who associates described as irascible and angry, died at the scene
- In news apart from the shooting, Trump is now being investigated by the special counsel for possible obstruction of justice
The Congressional Women's Softball Game will continue as planned too
|Sarah D. Wire
Like the Congressional Baseball Game, which is being played Thursday night between Democrats and Republicans, the softball game between female members of Congress and the Washington press corps will go on as planned next week.
“Especially after the men's game decided to persevere ... everyone wanted to move forward,” said Congressional Women's Softball Game President Atalie Ebersole.
Played on the baseball diamond of an elementary school near the Capitol, the nine-year-old game tends to be more low-key than the Congressional Baseball Game, which will be played in Nationals Park just a day after a member of Congress and three others were shot during practice for the charity game.
At the women's game, which raises money for young breast cancer survivors, local families who come to watch are so close to the field they can practically touch the center fielder. Members of Congress and reporters trash talk between cooing over each other's children.
It's my second year on the press team, and I was playing short stop at practice Wednesday when news of the shooting at the GOP's practice in Alexandria, Va., began to trickle in. Roll Call political reporter Bridget Bowman was headed toward third base when she told us the news.
The next batter swung as first base coach and NBC News Capitol Hill producer Frank Thorp ordered players off the field. Cellphones began to buzz and light up in the dugout. Reporters started shouting what they were learning on Twitter, and figuring out who would carpool together to get to the shooting site, or to the Capitol to start working.
I answered a frantic phone call from my husband and sent my mother the text message I always do when there's an incident in Washington she might hear about: "I'm safe."
Several reporters spent the morning reporting on the shooting while still in their workout gear. One television network reporter went from standing on first base to interviewing members of Congress on air within 30 minutes.
A Capitol Police officer is always posted at the congressional team's morning practices, and both Capitol Police and D.C. police will be at the June 21 game.
Ebersole said there's been an uptick in ticket sales since the shooting — at least 200 tickets were bought Thursday. With the $260,000 raised so far this year, Ebersole said the game has raised more than $1 million since its inception for the Young Survival Coalition, an organization aimed at young women with breast cancer.