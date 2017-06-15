The Congressional Women's Softball Game will continue as planned too

Like the Congressional Baseball Game, which is being played Thursday night between Democrats and Republicans, the softball game between female members of Congress and the Washington press corps will go on as planned next week.

“Especially after the men's game decided to persevere ... everyone wanted to move forward,” said Congressional Women's Softball Game President Atalie Ebersole.

Played on the baseball diamond of an elementary school near the Capitol, the nine-year-old game tends to be more low-key than the Congressional Baseball Game, which will be played in Nationals Park just a day after a member of Congress and three others were shot during practice for the charity game.

At the women's game, which raises money for young breast cancer survivors, local families who come to watch are so close to the field they can practically touch the center fielder. Members of Congress and reporters trash talk between cooing over each other's children.

It's my second year on the press team, and I was playing short stop at practice Wednesday when news of the shooting at the GOP's practice in Alexandria, Va., began to trickle in. Roll Call political reporter Bridget Bowman was headed toward third base when she told us the news.