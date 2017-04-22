Final thoughts from this reporter...

After the official marching part of the March for Science was over, some attendees headed over to the science expo at Pershing Square, which was kind of like a big science fair. The event was scheduled to go until 4 p.m., but by 2:45 p.m. most of the people running the booths were feeling pretty done. It was hot out there! Along the way, I met some Caltech graduate students teaching kids how to make solar panels with sunscreen and blackberries: the blackberry juice absorbs sunlight, while the titanium dioxide in the sunscreen converts the sun's protons to electrons.

Then, I almost stepped over Artur Prejna, a clinical lab technician who spent the day letting people sign his lab coat, because he was slumped against a wall.