More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, hosted a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands descended on downtown. High-profile speakers included seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what did the attendees hope to accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina braved the heat and the science-believing masses. Follow their journey below:
Final thoughts from this reporter...
|Deborah Netburn
After the official marching part of the March for Science was over, some attendees headed over to the science expo at Pershing Square, which was kind of like a big science fair.
The event was scheduled to go until 4 p.m., but by 2:45 p.m. most of the people running the booths were feeling pretty done. It was hot out there!
Along the way, I met some Caltech graduate students teaching kids how to make solar panels with sunscreen and blackberries: the blackberry juice absorbs sunlight, while the titanium dioxide in the sunscreen converts the sun's protons to electrons.
Then, I almost stepped over Artur Prejna, a clinical lab technician who spent the day letting people sign his lab coat, because he was slumped against a wall.
It was clearly time for this science reporter to head home.
But, what did I learn?
Mostly, that scientists trust in the scientific method and the peer review process, and they think you should too.
Science has helped us combat so many of humanity's greatest threats, and it holds the promise of helping us even more in the fight against cancer, Alzheimer's and climate change.
Also, having a solid working knowledge of the periodic table is a major plus when making signs.