Scientists and their supporters took to the streets of Washington and other cities around the world Saturday, with many expressing worries about a diminishing role for fact-based research under the Trump administration.

Waving signs with slogans like “Science is Real” and “Ask for Evidence!” the marchers gathered at the base of the Washington Monument. The crowd swelled by the thousands even as a light rain turned to a downpour.

Organizers encouraged participants to wear work gear such as their lab coats, or to dress as a science hero. Nancy Davis of Baltimore came wearing Revolutionary War-era regalia as Benjamin Franklin. She said her chemist sister approved of the tribute to the Founding Father and part-time electricity experimenter.

Marcher Jeanne Walton an eighth-grade science teacher in York, Pa., said she worried about the effects of some current political rhetoric on her young students.

“I’m watching science being denied and undermined,” said Walton, who was marching with her son, Trey, a mechanical engineering major at Temple University in Philadelphia. “We’re replacing facts with propaganda.”