More than 500 cities around the world, including 40 in California, will host a March for Science on Saturday. In Los Angeles, thousands are expected to descend on downtown. High-profile speakers include seismologist Lucy Jones and billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer.
But what does a March for Science even mean? And what do the attendees hope it will accomplish? To answer these questions and more, our reporters Deborah Netburn and Javier Panzar and photographer Genaro Molina will brave the heat and the science-believing masses to bring you real-time coverage. Follow their journey here and tweet them your questions: @deborahnetburn, @jpanzar and @GenaroMolina47.
Your guide to the March for Science in downtown L.A.
What's the schedule?
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Science Expo
10 a.m.: Rally
11: a.m.: March
Noon: Speeches
Where is it?
The march will start in Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles and end at City Hall.
Who will be there?
Thousands are expected to attend. Celebrity seismologist Lucy Jones, billionaire climate change activist Tom Steyer and Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder are scheduled to speak.