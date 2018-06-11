Africa's baobab trees can live for more than 1,000 years, but the oldest and largest of them are dying

Baobab trees have been nicknamed the “tree of life,” perhaps because their trunks and branches can store large volumes of water in a dry and often unforgiving landscape – stores that both humans and animals have relied on. But they could just as well be called the giving tree: The leaves and fruit of many species also provide nutritious food, their bark can be made into rope and cloth, their wood can be harvested for hunting and fishing tools, and their broad, often hollow trunks can be used for shelter.