Struggling bumblebees can thrive in an unlikely place: The city

Imagine you’re a bumblebee queen in England. It’s February and you’ve just woken up from your winter hibernation. You’re hungry, pregnant, and ready to find the most promising spot to start a new colony.
So, where do you choose to build your nest? Should it be near rural farmland, in a suburban village, or the inner city?
If you picked farmland, you picked wrong. According to a study published Tuesday in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, bumblebee colonies are significantly more successful in cities and suburbs than they are in the country.
The researchers found that bee colonies in the city and suburbs enjoyed several advantages over those near farmland. They were bigger, had more food stores, had a longer life span and produced more sexually active offspring than those in rural areas.
“It sounds counterintuitive, because bees didn’t evolve to live in urban environments, but equally, they didn’t evolve in the modern agricultural landscape either,” said Ash Samuelson, a doctoral candidate at Royal Holloway, University of London, who led the work.
Ideally, bumblebees would prefer to live in prairies in the United States or in wildflower meadows in Europe, where a wide variety of flowering plants live alongside each other, she said.
However, as these natural areas have been converted to either farmland or cityscapes, Samuelson and her colleagues think that city parks and suburban backyard gardens can ultimately offer bumblebees a more diverse range of flowers from which to collect pollen and nectar than agricultural fields.
“One of the issues with most commercial crops is that they flower for a very short amount of time and then there is absolutely nothing to sustain the colony,” Samuelson said.
To come to these conclusions, Samuelson and her colleagues started by collecting 176 bumblebee queens from local parks and farmland in March and April of 2016 as the insects foraged for food before laying their first batch of eggs.
“They are easy to spot,” Sameulson said. “If you go to flowering plants you’ll see these really large bumblebees with eggs in them. Those are the queens.”
The queens were brought back to the lab and put into clear plastic boxes where they began rearing new colonies.
Once the new colonies were established, the scientists dispersed the plastic boxes in the backyards and farms of volunteers across southeast England. A total of 38 colonies were placed in environments that the authors classified as city, village and rural.
Throughout the summer, Samuelson and her colleagues checked in on each colony once a week, always at night.
“We did that because all the bees are inside at night, so we can get an accurate colony count,” Samuelson said.
Another benefit of the nighttime checks is that bees can’t fly in the dark, she said.
“Usually when I work with bees I wear a bee suit, but at night I don’t have to,” she said. “It was easy to open the lid and take the samples, because the bees can’t fly out.”
The weekly checks included counting the number of bees in the colony, noting whether the queen was alive, dead or absent, and recording the amount of pollen and nectar in the nest.
Researchers also weighed the nest, collected weather data, counted the number of reproductive bees in the nest, including males and future queens, and brought up to three sterile worker bees from each colony each week back to the lab to test for any parasites that may have made their way into the colony.
Ten weeks into the experiment, all the colonies had died out, which is the usual life expectancy for a bumblebee colony, Samuelson said.
Previous work had suggested that bumblebees are happier and more abundant in urban areas than rural areas, but Samuelson said she was still surprised by the results of the research after she tallied up the data.
“It was the magnitude of the difference that surprised us,” she said.
For example, all the queens in rural colonies died or left about five weeks into the study, while the majority of queens in urban and suburban areas were still alive by week six. In addition, all the country colonies died out by week six, while the city and suburban colonies were still going strong.
The researchers offer a couple of potential explanations for their findings. In addition to urban bees having access to a more diverse array of flowers, Samuelson said they may also benefit from having less exposure to pesticides. But that idea still needs to be tested in future work.
“We have records of what pesticides are used in agriculture, but we don’t know when the private gardener goes to the local hardware store to buy pesticides there,” she said.
In the meantime, Samuelson said the new work suggests that as rural bumblebee populations fall, city areas could serve as an unlikely refuge for these essential pollinators, making them one of the few species that may benefit from an urban environment.