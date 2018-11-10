With better drugs for high cholesterol, doctors become more ambitious with their treatment goals

Distilling their best advice for preventing heart attacks and strokes, leading heart doctors are urging the nation’s physicians to focus on driving down the LDL (or “bad”) cholesterol numbers of patients most at risk of suffering a cardiovascular crisis, and to prescribe costly new drugs to do so if necessary.
For healthy people whose risk of having a heart attack or stroke is somewhat elevated, a recommendation for healthier lifestyles, plus inexpensive prescription statin drugs such as simvastatin, atorvastatin and pravastatin will remain the first line of prevention.
But in new guidelines released Saturday by the American Heart Assn. and the American College of Cardiology, a group of influential physicians have endorsed the use, for a wide range of patients, of drugs that can slash patients’ levels of bad cholesterol by as much as 60%. And they point to an analysis of large clinical trials suggesting that LDL reductions of this magnitude can cut a population’s rate of serious cardiovascular events by almost half.
Nearly 800,000 people die of cardiovascular disease in the United States each year, making strokes and heart disease by far the largest killer of Americans. But while 78 million Americans — close to 37% of the adult population — either take or should consider taking medication to lower their cholesterol, close to half don’t do so.
To “intensify” therapy in patients who have established heart disease and stubbornly high levels of LDL, the cardiologists called on their fellow physicians to first consider supplementing or replacing a statin medication with the drug ezetimibe (known commercially as Zetia and paired with simvastatin in a drug called Vytorin). Compared to high-risk patients who got statins alone, including high doses, those taking ezetimibe reduced their LDL cholesterol on average a further 20% to 25%.
If that doesn’t bring high-risk patients’ LDL levels to between 50-70 mg/dL or lower, the new guidelines say a physician should discuss with her patient the addition of a new class of drugs called PCSK9 inhibitors — injected medications known commercially as Praluent (alirocumab) and Repatha (evolocumab) — that likely will.
Only recently approved by the Food & Drug Administration — in 2015 and 2017, respectively — Praluent and Repatha have proved highly effective in driving LDL cholesterol numbers down in several groups of patients at high risk of having first or repeat heart attacks or strokes. And they worked to reduce the risk of such events in difficult-to-treat patients: those with familial high cholesterol (about 600,000 Americans), those for whom statins caused intolerable side effects such as extreme muscle aches or rises in blood sugar (between 5% and 20% of those who take a statin), and those for whom statins have had a marginal effect.
But there’s a catch. A prescription for either also came originally with a price tag of $14,000 per year. The drugs’ cost has not only prompted reluctance from insurers and complaints from patients; a 2016 study found that even when used in a narrow population, they would only become cost-effective at one-third their starting price.
The makers of Praluent — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi — have devised programs that reduce the cost of the medications to many patients to as low as $4,500 per year. In a bid to boost sales, the makers of Repatha — Amgen — cut its list price to $5,850 a year last month. But they are still expensive drugs compared to statins and ezetimibe, which are all now available in inexpensive generic forms.
The physicians are also recommending the more extensive use of imaging scans that detect the presence and density of calcium deposits in the arteries leading to the heart.
The scans, which can cost patients between $100 and $400 and expose patients to some radiation, are not considered a good screen for broad use in the population. They should, however, be more widely used to identify patients already judged to be at cardiovascular risk, and who may need more intensive treatment to lower their cholesterol, they said. They would likely prove most valuable in sparing patients seemingly at high risk, but who are found to have no calcium deposits in their coronary vessels, the cost and bother of taking medications.
In patients whose level of risk for having a heart attack or stroke in the coming decade puts them on the margin for a recommendation of medication, a coronary artery scan can serve as a “tiebreaker,” said Dr. Neil J. Stone of Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, one of the guidelines’ drafters. Stone said that except in current smokers, patients with diabetes, and those with a family history of early heart disease, patients in the middling-risk-range who return a scan showing clear arteries are unlikely to benefit from cholesterol-lowering medication in the next five to 10 years.
The new guidelines’ renewed focus on achieving lower targets for bad cholesterol, and on the drugs that make that possible, mark a significant shift from guidelines issued by the American Heart Assn. and the American College of Cardiology in 2013.
In 2013, drafters of the guidelines recommended a wide expansion of patients to be treated for high cholesterol with statins: as many as 70 million Americans, a doubling of the number of patients, would qualify for treatment. And those recommendations focused entirely on statins as cholesterol-lowering medication, despite early evidence that ezetimibe was proving an effective way to drive it lower.
Unveiling a new “risk calculator,” the drafters of the 2013 national guidelines sought to identify a broad population of patients who could benefit from statins and get those patients on the cholesterol-lowering drugs. They did not establish cholesterol targets for doctors to aim for, noting that the guidelines’ aims — to reduce heart attacks and strokes among Americans — were served by the broader use of statins, not by a drive to reach given cholesterol targets.
The 2013 guidelines were met with howls of protest from physicians who were aggressively treating their patients with a recommended LDL target of 70 mg/dL, and from some who believed that those targets could even be dropped lower. They pressed their case, aided by the arrival of ezetimibe, alirocumab and evolucumab, and of clinical-trial results that demonstrated that their use further reduced heart attacks and strokes in patients at greatest risk for them.
The risk calculator that was a central feature of the 2013 guidelines was also criticized for drawing too many patients at relatively low risk of stroke and heart attack into medication regimens while failing to recognize or concentrate on certain patients at greatest risk.
And a 2015 study suggested that the effort to coax more patients into taking a statin medication wasn’t having much success. About 45% of American adults considered likely to benefit from cholesterol-lowering drugs were not on one, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found, with particularly low rates among some groups most at risk, including African Americans.
The new guidelines not only identify and concentrate on lowering cholesterol in populations whose risk of heart attacks and strokes is highest. They also return numerical targets to the mix of considerations as doctors treat patients’ high cholesterol. And they call for physicians, within four to 12 weeks, to assess whether a patient’s response to a new statin prescription, or a change in dose or cholesterol-lowering medication, is having the desired effects.
In a departure from guidelines issued in 2013, those released Saturday also recommend that patients under 40 and over 75 whose cholesterol — or heart attack and stroke risk — are very high should be medicated to reduce their risk. Younger patients with family histories of heart attack, and older patients who’ve had diabetes for years, now would be targeted for intensive cholesterol-lowering therapies.
“Numbers matter,” said Dr. Roger S. Blumenthal, who directs Johns Hopkins Medical School’s Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease and was among the new guidelines’ drafters. Rather than focus on hard targets, he added, “we now talk about thresholds” — LDL levels that should trigger a discussion of more aggressive treatment, and “risk scores” that put a patient into medication treatment territory.
At the same time, Blumenthal acknowledged that the drafters of the updated guidelines were at pains to dispel the idea, often expressed by critics of the 2013 guidelines, that a physician should take a “fire and forget” approach to statins, starting a patient on such medications and not checking to see what effect they had.
“The big news is that targets are back, and lower is better,” said Dr. Steven Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic, who was an outspoken critic of the 2013 guidelines and was not involved in the drafting of the new ones. “This is really a reversal of course, and I actually think they moved this in the right direction,” he added.
When recommending the more aggressive treatment of those who are at highest risk of heart attacks and strokes, “it helps patients and providers when you give them numbers and targets,” said Nissen. “Because if you’re constantly checking, you keep patients staying focused on compliance, what it takes to stay healthy.”
Dr. Stone, who has been among the drafters of both the 2013 and the latest recommendations, touted the guidelines’ focus on “shared decision-making” — a back-and-forth between patients and their physicians in which the aims of patients and the pros and cons of cholesterol-lowering treatments are discussed. And he said that new “decision tools” such as the coronary artery calcium scan, diabetes status and kidney function, and women’s histories of gestational diabetes or preeclampsia in pregnancy, will help refine physicians’ assessments of their patients’ individual risks.
“Now we’ve got new tools in that discussion to make it more clear whether taking a statin makes sense,” said Stone. Even so, he added: “It initiates the risk conversation. It doesn’t determine whether you treat.”
The new guidelines were greeted with cautious optimism by cardiologists and internal medicine physicians who specialize in the prevention of heart disease.
Dr. Paul Thompson, chief of cardiology at Hartford Hospital, cheered the new guidelines’ focus on treating more patients with ezetemibe in a bid to drive down their cholesterol and heart disease risk.
A veteran of many guidelines-drafting sessions (but not of these), Thompson said he was encouraged to see that the new guidelines took into account a wide range of research, including a clinical trial of alirocumab that was published only this week. The 2013 guidelines adhered strictly to a narrow range of rigorous research and did not take into account the benefits of the drug ezetimibe, which was new to the market in 2013.
Others saw improvements in the new guidelines, but cautioned that doctors — and patients — must be brought along.
“All in all, I do believe they represent significant positive steps in the way we treat cholesterol, and the way we will assess patients’ cardiovascular risk,” said the Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Francisco Lopez-Jimenez, who had raised strong concerns about the 2013 guidelines’ prescribed methods of identifying patients for statin treatment and managing their cholesterol.
The new guidelines address many of those concerns, Lopez-Jimenez said. They’re “more pragmatic,” he added, and do a better job of taking into account patients’ roles in making decisions about their treatment.
Whether high-risk patients will heed the call to step up their medication regimens “is the elephant in the room,” Lopez-Jimenez said.
“We spend a fair amount of time reviewing guidelines and reviewing the evidence base, but forget to realize we sometimes cannot make half of patients take the medications we think they should,” he said.
Dr. Harlan Krumholz, a cardiologist and healthcare researcher at Yale University, agreed that by giving physicians more talking points as well as more tools for the management of high cholesterol, the new guidelines should help bring patients along.
“I think it’s more important to be having discussions with patients about what they want to achieve, said Krumholz. “Guidelines can be important in telling people what experts’ ideas are. But it’s not coming down from the mountain.”