A personalized vaccine helps patients fight back against ovarian cancer

Rather than round up a patient's T cells and re-engineer them in a lab to find cancer (the service provided by the new leukemia immunotherapy drug Kymriah), this treatment harvests a class of immune "helpers" called dendritic cells. Using ground-up cells from a patient's tumor, researchers trained the dendritic cells to recognize and attack that specific malignancy. When these fortified cells were reintroduced into the patient, they passed on their training to the immune system's army of killer T cells and sent them into battle.