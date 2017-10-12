Work near El Toro and Laguna Canyon roads will affect traffic

A portion of El Toro Road near the intersection with Laguna Canyon Road will be reduced to one lane on Monday as Southern California Gas Co. crews install meter equipment, according to a news release.
Portions of bike lanes in both northbound and southbound directions of El Toro Road, between Laguna Canyon Road and the 73 tollway, will also be closed during work hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, contact Southern California Gas Co. representative Shaun Baptiste at (562) 305-2977.
