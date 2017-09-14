Angels fall to the Astros, 5-2

On Aug. 8, the Angels awoke three games under .500 and three games out of playoff position. They then strung together their longest winning streak of the season, six consecutive victories against Baltimore and Seattle, some chief competition along their wild-card hunt.

On Friday, they will be back where they were, three games out for the first time since before the streak that vaulted them into the fray. They lost 5-2 to Houston on Thursday, after producing only five hits at Angel Stadium. Minnesota, the team they’re chasing, won by one run against Toronto.

That’s the thing: The Angels have come this far, further than most within the industry thought possible. But they can play well from here forward and still miss the playoffs. In fact, it’s likely they will. They can now be eliminated with one bad week.

Complicating matters: The Twins are amid a seven-game stretch of games against teams that have given up on 2017. The Angels are amid a 16-game stretch of games against teams competing for a playoff spot or playoff seeding. It is not a scheduling arrangement that promises success.

It also remains possible they could complete their goals.

Facing emerging Astros starter Brad Peacock on Thursday, Brandon Phillips blooped a double to right to begin and jogged to third on a wild pitch. After Justin Upton walked, Albert Pujols swung at a first-pitch fastball and lined out. Kole Calhoun walked to load the bases, but Andrelton Simmons lined out.

In the second, Martin Maldonado mustered a two-out double that led to nothing. Then, to end the third, Houston positioned its middle infielders 15 feet into the outfield, daring Pujols to hit it there. He did, and shortstop Carlos Correa fielded it, hopped and threw in time to get the out at first.

In the fourth, Luis Valbuena roped a solo shot to center, halving Houston’s two-run lead. The Astros achieved it with two singles and a double against Angels starter Ricky Nolasco in the second inning.

Otherwise, Nolasco limited them to one single and one walk in five other frames. For the 34-year-old right-hander, three weeks from free agency, it was a rare good start in a season full of mediocre outings, and it was wasted.

Peacock too held the Angels hitless in the fifth and sixth innings before both managers opted for their vast stock of relievers. Only two Angels reached base against the four Astros who emerged from the bullpen: Pujols, who mashed the 613th homer of his career, and Simmons, who singled. Both came in the ninth.

Four pitches into the seventh, Angels rookie right-hander Keynan Middleton left with a trainer, flexing his forearm. The team announced he was diagnosed with ulnar nerve irritation, an elbow injury the severity of which was not immediately clear.

Blake Wood stepped in, making his second appearance because of injury in five days. He handled the inning. Jose Alvarez and Noe Ramirez ran into trouble in the eighth as the Astros stretched their lead to three runs. They then made it four against Fernando Salas in the top of the ninth.

For a few minutes in the eighth inning, a rogue cat created quite the consternation among fans seated low to the ground. The cat scampered atop the dugouts and nearly onto the field. And then, in a flash, the animal vanished into the night.

The same may soon be said of the Angels’ playoff dreams.

Short hops

Left-hander Andrew Heaney did not play catch Thursday for the second consecutive day. He has had shoulder soreness since his Saturday start in Seattle. … Reliever Huston Street (rotator cuff strain) has thrown simulated games in Arizona, manager Mike Scioscia said. It’s unclear when he could return to the team. … Third baseman Yunel Escobar has yet to resume taking swings. Out with oblique soreness since Aug. 6, he is running out of time to return this regular season, though Scioscia maintains he expects it to happen.

CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. A video of Shohei Ohtani ducking into the passenger seat of a car and driven away into the night. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald. CAPTION L.A. Jordan to host first night football game L.A. Jordan to host first night football game CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura