Angels hitters break loose in 14-3 Cactus League win over Oakland Athletics

The Angels sprinted past Oakland, 14-3, on Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. It was their final Cactus League home game of 2017; the Arizona schedule concludes Wednesday.

AT THE PLATE: Third baseman Yunel Escobar and catcher Martin Maldonado each hit his first homer of the spring, and the Angels pounded Athletics relievers Liam Hendriks and Grant Holmes for 10 runs in the fifth and sixth innings. … Albert Pujols notched a double and a single. … Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere each had a double. … Every Angels starter had a hit except Jefry Marte, who struck out twice among his four at-bats. The club had 18 hits in all.

ON THE MOUND: After ceding a leadoff double, right-hander Bud Norris struck out the side swinging in the first inning. In the second, he worked around a walk and an error to finish the inning, his day and his Cactus League season. … Right-hander Cam Bedrosian pitched on consecutive days for the first time this spring. He fired a scoreless inning, but did throw away a pickoff attempt after issuing a walk. … Right-hander Blake Parker struck out the side in his inning. The 31-year-old is on a remarkable run of whiffs and has struck out 18 men in 10 1/3 innings this spring, turning himself from an afterthought into a likely Angel on opening day.

EXTRA BASES: Pujols was caught trying to steal second base in the fourth, ending the inning. … Shortstop Nolan Fontana, ticketed for triple A, stole his third base of the spring.

UP NEXT: Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at Maryvale Baseball Park, noon. TV: FS West; Radio: 830.

