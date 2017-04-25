Angels beat the Athletics 2-1 with a walk off in the 11th

The Angels and the Oakland Athletics combined to throw 238 pitches through nine innings Tuesday night at Angel Stadium. At no point in all that time, over 60 plate appearances, did either team manage to send one runner as far from home as second base.

They carried a scoreless tie into extra innings. Then, the shared streak of futility snapped on the first post-regulation pitch. Athletics pinch-hitter Josh Phegley slammed a Jose Alvarez fastball into the right-center bleachers to push Oakland ahead. Mike Trout then sliced the third pitch of the bottom of the 10th into similar territory, near the right-field foul pole but a home run all the same.

The score was tied again. Only in the 11th inning did the Angels manage to move ahead and secure a 2-1 victory. Danny Espinosa led off with a single, took second on a two-strike sacrifice bunt, and scored when Kole Calhoun laced a single to center field off of ex-Angel reliever Ryan Madson.

After Trout’s shot, Albert Pujols notched a single and pinch-runner Ben Revere stole second base, but the Angels couldn’t get him any closer to home. That was the night’s theme.

Angels starter JC Ramirez struck out Oakland’s first two batters, and then yielded a steady array of medium-depth fly balls that resulted in outs. It was not until the fourth inning that the Athletics got their first hit, a Jaff Decker single.

Catcher Martin Maldonado quickly threw him out stealing second. Oakland mustered another baserunner in the fifth, when leadoff batter Khris Davis worked a four-pitch walk but stayed stranded at second. Decker walked in the sixth and Jed Lowrie singled in the seventh, but neither man moved any further along.

Ramirez lucked out when facing Davis in the seventh, with one out and Lowrie aboard. He threw a low-and-away slider to acquire the second strike of the at-bat, then tried to do the same thing to strike out Davis.

He missed up and in, just the kind of pitch Davis likes to wallop for home runs. But Davis missed the pitch too and struck out swinging. Ramirez recorded two popouts to end the inning.

In his seven innings, he struck out seven Athletics, walked two, and yielded the two singles.

The Angels (10-12) produced their first hit with one out in the fifth, an Andrelton Simmons single. Simmons, too, was quickly erased from the basepaths, picked off by Oakland starter Jesse Hahn. In the first inning, Trout took a harmless walk. Thereafter, Simmons was their only baserunner until Cameron Maybin walked with two outs in the eighth.

Calhoun did come five feet away from sneaking a home run over the tiny wall in left field, leading off the seventh inning. And Jefry Marte nearly doubled leading off the eighth, but for right fielder Matt Joyce’s diving catch.

After Ramirez exited, manager Mike Scioscia chose Blake Parker for the eighth inning, and David Hernandez for the ninth. The 31-year-old right-handers retired six of seven hitters, providing the Angels the chance to win it outright in the bottom of the ninth.

Oakland left-hander Sean Doolittle entered in relief of Hahn and set down the Angels in order.

After Alvarez’s 10th-inning hiccup, rookie right-hander Brooks Pounders handled the 11th without issue.

Before Tuesday’s game, Scioscia said his bullpen was still recovering from the Angels’ 13-inning loss to Toronto on Friday.

“We’re not quite where we need to be, but I think we have enough length in there to go tonight,” Scioscia said.

They did, but barely.

