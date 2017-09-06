Angels fall to Athletics 3-1 and fall out of playoff position

For more than five months, the Angels stayed within four games of .500 every single day. Late Tuesday night, they emerged from the margin for the first time with a 10-inning victory over Oakland. On Wednesday afternoon, they went right back into familiar territory.

A 3-1 loss to the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum dropped the Angels back out of playoff position. At 72-68 this season, they trail Minnesota by half a game in the American League wild-card chase.

Angels starter Tyler Skaggs struck out the side on 11 pitches in the first inning, demonstrating better command than he has in recent weeks. Then, when there were two runners in scoring position and two outs in the second, the left-hander pumped a 95-mph fastball past Franklin Barreto for his fifth strikeout.

He struck out two more men in the third inning, then erred to begin the fourth, as Khris Davis grabbed hold of a high fastball and hit it out to right field. After Matt Olson singled, Oakland’s Matt Chapman and Angels catcher Juan Graterol engaged in a dispute. The source of the confrontation appeared to be accusations of sign-stealing, and it resulted in Chapman earning an ejection and both teams receiving a warning from plate umpire Mike Everitt.

Chapman had earlier stood at second base while Mark Canha batted in the second. Canha and Graterol argued then, indicating there could have been some concern that Chapman was trying to steal the Angels’ pitch-calling signs and tip off Canha.

One out later, Skaggs dropped the baseball in a 3-and-2 count, earning a balk. He escaped with a popout and strikeout, but allowing another run on a double and a single in the fifth. With two outs, Davis skied a routine fly ball to left, where Justin Upton slipped as he tracked it. He missed the ball, earned an error, and allowed a third run to score.

Skaggs pushed on, matching his career high with nine strikeouts in six strong innings.

After his last start, Skaggs regretfully noted that he understood he would have to be removed from the rotation if his struggles continued. Told that before Wednesday’s game and asked if he thought Skaggs was feeling the pressure of September, Angels manager Mike Scioscia bristled.

Scioscia said he and his staff have had several recent meetings with Skaggs and never once mentioned the possibility of rotation removal. And he disputed the premise that there could be additional strain on the 26-year-old left-hander.

“I don’t think there’s any more or less pressure on what Tyler has to do,” Scioscia said, citing the left-hander’s success during a playoff push in July 2014, before he suffered an elbow injury.

With one out in the first inning, Mike Trout drew a walk, stretching his streak of consecutive games with at least one to 14. That set a franchise record. The all-time record across the sport is 22, set in 1947 by Roy Cullenbine.

Kole Calhoun doubled to left for the game’s first hit in the second, and the Angels notched a hit apiece in the next two innings. They could not manage a run against Oakland starter Sean Manaea. Trout batted with two outs and two men on in the seventh and flied out to left.

In the next inning, Calhoun lined a two-out, two-strike slider for a triple into right field, scoring Andrelton Simmons. The Angels stranded him, bringing their hitless total to nine at-bats with runners in scoring position, then went down in order in the ninth.

At 3 hours, 10 minutes, they played by far their quickest game in a week.

