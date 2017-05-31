Eric Young Jr.'s late home run pushes Angels past Braves

Absent Mike Trout, the Angels do not have a lot going for them. For now, Albert Pujols’ bid for 600 home runs is tiding over the team and its fans, and that will continue for at least another night.

Pujols did not homer Wednesday, a night in which a rather unlikely hero emerged. In his third day with the team after taking Trout’s spot on the roster, veteran journeyman Eric Young Jr. excelled in the field, did not make an out and smashed the winning home run in the Angels’ 2-1 comeback victory over Atlanta at Angel Stadium.

As Fox Sports West sideline reporter Alex Curry interviewed him live on the field once the win was secure, Young teared up as he discussed the meaning of the home run amid the tragic year his family has endured. His baby son, Eric Young III, died one night into his life in January.

“I’m sorry,” Young told Curry before he was doused in Gatorade. “These are happy tears.”

Young, 32, had batted 1,695 times in the major leagues and produced only eight home runs. He had not homered since May 12, 2014, many teams ago.

After he hit No. 599 in his second plate appearance Tuesday, Pujols came up empty in three chances. In his first at-bat Wednesday, Pujols grounded into a double play. Pujols next blooped a ball off of the end of his bat, deep enough into center field to make it unreachable to Atlanta’s middle infielders, shallow enough to make it unreachable to center fielder Ender Inciarte. Jogging out of the batter’s box, Pujols settled for a single. In his sixth total attempt at 600, Pujols slapped a groundout to third, and in his seventh he struck out swinging. With the single, Pujols surpassed Babe Ruth on the all-time hit list.

“It gives it some context,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “He’s passed some of the immortals.”

The Angels (28-28) started Jesse Chavez, who worked quickly through the first inning. Matt Kemp began the second with a solo shot to right field, his second homer in as many nights. With one out, local product Rio Ruiz drove a ball deep to left field. To reach it, Young crashed into the wall, which knocked his cap askew. But he caught it, and Chavez tipped his cap in response.

Chavez sped through the third and fourth innings. He gave up a sharp single in the fifth, but worked around it, and another single in the sixth, which he erased on a double-play ball. He issued a two-out walk to Nick Markakis in that inning, then induced a groundout from Kemp.

Chavez continued into the seventh, and Atlanta’s Tyler Flowers led off with an infield single. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons fielded it but threw late to first base. Chavez struck out two of the next three men, got a groundout, and was out of it, and done for the day. He required 92 pitches to finish his seven best innings of the season, walking one and striking out four.

Right-hander Blake Parker entered for the eighth after the Angels tied it in the seventh.

Their first run scored on another odd sequence, just like when they pushed nine runs across in Wednesday’s third inning. Jefry Marte started it with a single and was forced by Martin Maldonado. Danny Espinosa chopped an infield single, and, with two men on, Shane Robinson rapped a ball down the third base line. Ruiz fielded it, stepped on third base, ran into a sliding Maldonado, and delivered an off-target throw to first. That allowed Espinosa to score.

After Young’s homer gave the Angels the lead, Scioscia used left-hander Jose Alvarez and right-hander Bud Norris to pitch the ninth. Alvarez handled the first batter, the left-handed-hitting Markakis, who lined out. Norris got the last two outs.

