Mike Trout homers again, but Angels give up 16 hits in blowout loss to Astros

Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz throws during the first inning of a 14-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Yainer Díaz hit his first grand slam in a six-run fifth inning, and the Houston Astros routed the Angels 14-3 on Friday night.

Díaz, who entered the game with just one RBI this season, had three hits and drove in a career-high five runs.

The Astros trailed by one with two outs and two on in the fifth when they tied it on a single by Yordan Álvarez that rolled just out of reach of a diving Tim Anderson at short.

Advertisement

Christian Walker followed with a single to put the Astros up 3-2. Jack Kochanowicz (1-1) walked Jeremy Peña to load the bases and was lifted for Garrett McDaniels.

Díaz sent his third pitch into the concourse in left-center for his first homer this season to make it 7-2. It was Houston’s first grand slam since Jose Abreu’s in a 12-3 win over Texas on Sept. 6, 2023.

Díaz added an RBI double as the Astros tacked on four more runs in the sixth inning.

Rookie Cam Smith doubled in the sixth and his first career home run made it 13-3 in the eighth.

Advertisement

Mike Trout hit a solo homer in the fourth inning for the Angels to give him six this season, which is tied with last season for his most home runs through the first 13 games. It was the team’s 19th home run in the last six games, a franchise record for a six-game span, topping the 18 they hit in six games in the 2003 season.

The Astros (6-7) took a 1-0 lead in the second when Peña scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Meyers. The Angels (8-5) tied it on Trout’s home run off the wall above the seats in left field to open the fourth.

Kyren Paris opened the fifth with a double and scored on a single by Jo Adell to put the Angels up 2-1 before Houston took the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Advertisement

Houston starter Ronel Blanco (1-1) gave up four hits and two runs in five innings for the win. Nine of Houston’s runs came with two outs. The Astros had 16 hits.

Up next: Houston RHP Ryan Gusto (1-0, 1.13 ERA) opposes LHP Tyler Anderson (0-0, 4.50) when the series continues Saturday night.