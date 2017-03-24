Angels no-hit Mariners in 4-0 victory

The Angels no-hit a Seattle Mariners split-squad, 4-0, on Friday night at Tempe Diablo Stadium, improving their Cactus League record to 15-12. It was the Angels’ first spring no-hitter since March 16, 1996.

AT THE PLATE: In the second inning, shortstop Andrelton Simmons anticipated a breaking ball from Mariners starter Ariel Miranda and drove it down the left-field line for a double. When Danny Espinosa subsequently doubled, two runs scored. … In the third, Yunel Escobar reached third base on an error in the outfield and quickly scored when Kole Calhoun doubled. Mike Trout doubled, too, scoring Calhoun. … As the sun set, Trout launched another double in the fifth inning, but stayed stranded on the basepaths.

ON THE MOUND: Right-hander Bud Norris started and pitched two innings. He struck out two and did not give up a hit, a walk or a run. He has thrown two innings in four consecutive appearances, the latter two without runs scoring. … Among likely members of the Angels’ opening-day bullpen, left-hander Jose Alvarez threw a perfect inning, right-hander Cam Bedrosian struck out two in a scoreless inning, and right-hander Andrew Bailey struck out the side in his inning. … Right-handers Drew Gagnon, Justin Anderson and Abel de los Santos completed the no-hitter. Right-hander Austin Adams was the only man to issue a walk.

EXTRA BASES: C.J. Cron made two smooth plays at first base in the late innings to preserve the no-hitter. … Friday was the first night game the Angels hosted at Tempe Diablo Stadium since March 22, 1997. The lights installed in the ballpark are not great. … Martin Maldonado committed catcher’s interference while Jean Segura batted in the fourth inning, ending the Angels’ attempt at a perfect game. He then threw late when Segura stole second.

UP NEXT: Arizona Diamondbacks, 1 p.m. PDT. Saturday at Tempe Diablo Stadium. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.

pedro.moura@latimes.com

Follow Pedro Moura on Twitter @pedromoura