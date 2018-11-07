Angels show interest in free-agent catcher Wilson Ramos

The Angels are among five teams interested in signing free-agent catcher Wilson Ramos, according to a person familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak on it publicly.
Ramos is a nine-year veteran who was an all-star for the second time in his career last year, when he batted .306 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI and an .845 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. But injuries limited Ramos to only 111 games between stints with the Tampa Bay Rays, who signed him to a two-year, $12.5-million contract in December 2016, and the Philadelphia Phillies, who acquired him at the non-waiver trade deadline in July.
Ramos would be a vast improvement over Angels catchers, who hit .220 as a group last year. League average was .233.
The Angels are the team that has expressed the most interest in Ramos, but signing the injury-prone 31-year-old could prove tricky. The Angels are already committed to using Albert Pujols and Shohei Ohtani as their designated hitters.
Billy Eppler said Monday at baseball’s general manager meetings in Carlsbad that he considered adding a catcher one of the Angels’ top priorities.
“There’s kind of some things in a higher tier and I would put the catching in the higher tier with the pitching — both the starting and relieving,” Eppler said. “I wouldn’t rank them but I would say those would all be good moves if we can make some headway there.”
The Angels added a catcher when they claimed Kevan Smith off waivers from the Chicago White Sox last week, but he’s not a proven commodity yet. Since making his major league debut in 2016, Smith has made 497 plate appearances and batted .281 with 23 doubles, seven home runs and 51 RBI. He played in only 52 games for the White Sox last year.
Jose Briceno, the only other catcher on the Angels’ 40-man roster, will still be a rookie next year after playing in 46 games in 2018.