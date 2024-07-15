Angels field an entire lineup of first-round draft picks. So why can’t they win?

Mickey Moniak and Anthony Rendon are two of a dozen first-round draft picks on the Angels’ roster.

Who’s number one? Not the Angels, who predictably sit in fourth place in the American League West with a record of 41-55 at the All-Star break.

Yet their roster is peppered with number ones. A dozen current Halos were first-round draft picks, a remarkable pedigree of talent that hasn’t translated into winning.

So pardon Angels fans if they don’t do cartwheels over the selection Sunday of second baseman Christian Moore with the eighth overall pick in this year’s draft. That’s no knock on Moore, who batted .375 with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs and a 1.248 OPS this season for College World Series champion Tennessee.

It’s just that they’ve seen this before. Moore likely will be fast-tracked to the big leagues to sink or swim with first baseman Nolan Schanuel to his left and shortstop Zach Neto to his right, fellow first-rounders rushed to Anaheim who so far are doggy-paddling like mad to keep their heads above water.

For his part, Moore already exudes confidence befitting a top draft pick.

“I want to be able to compete at the highest level as fast as I can,” he said after he was drafted. “I haven’t really talked to [the Angels] much about it. But definitely, if I get the opportunity, I’m going to try and run with it.”

He’s far from alone. The Angels can field a lineup of first-round picks. To wit:

Catcher Matt Thaiss was the Angels’ first-round pick (16th overall) in 2016 out of University of Virginia (Charlottesville, VA) . Thaiss is the backup behind Logan O’Hoppe, a promising young player who was a 23rd-round pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018 and acquired in a trade.

First baseman Schanuel was the Angels’ first-round pick (11th) in 2023 out of Florida Atlantic . He was the first player from last summer’s draft to make the big leagues, but hasn’t displayed the power he showed in college.

Second baseman Keston Hiura was the Milwaukee Brewers’ first-round pick (9th) in 2017 out of UC Irvine and Valencia High. After batting .303 with a stellar .948 OPS as a rookie in 2019, his production cratered, and the Angels signed him to a minor league contract in June to back up Brandon Drury at second base and Schanuel at first base.

Shortstop Neto was the Angels’ first-round pick (13th) in 2022 out of tiny Campbell University (Buies Creek, NC) . He’s shown he can handle the position defensively and shown power at the plate. Neto, 23, is here to stay because he’s looking out for No. 1.

“I like to have a lot of fun out there,” he said. “You could say it’s confidence. You could say it’s cockiness. Whatever you want to say. It’s just the way I carry myself every day. I just go out there and try to have fun.”

Rarely seeming to enjoy himself on the ballfield is third baseman Anthony Rendon, who was the Washington Nationals’ first-round pick (6th) in 2011 out of Rice . An oft-injured enigma, Rendon is all at once the most accomplished and most disappointing player on the Angels’ active roster. At least (for the moment) he’s healthy.

Left fielder Taylor Ward was the Angels’ first-round pick (26th) in 2015 out of Fresno State. Since winning a starting job in 2021, Ward has been a consistent performer and clubhouse leader. His production is down this year, however, and he could be traded before the July 30 deadline.

Center fielder Mickey Moniak was the first overall pick in 2016, going to the Phillies out of La Costa Canyon High in Carlsbad and signing for a $6.6 million bonus. Moniak put up decent numbers for the Angels last season, but otherwise has been an unqualified bust, batting .209 this season after batting .144 in parts of three seasons in Philadelphia.

Right fielder Jo Adell was the Angels’ first-round pick (10th) in 2017 out of Ballard High in Louisville, Ky.

In parts of five big league seasons, Adell has yet to establish that he can hit or field adequately. He is batting .190 with 15 home runs while playing every day this season.

Utility player Cole Tucker was the Pittsburgh Pirates’ first-round pick (24th) in 2014 out of Mountain Pointe High in Phoenix. He’s batting .180 for the Angels, making headlines only for marrying “High School Musical” and “Princess Switch” alum Vanessa Hudgens.

Pitcher Tyler Anderson was the Colorado Rockies’ first-round pick (20th) in 2011 out of Oregon . The left-handed starter is the Angels’ representative at the All-Star Game, having posted a 2.97 ERA in 19 starts this season. Anderson also was an All-Star in 2022 when he posted a 15-5 record and 2.57 ERA for the Dodgers before signing a three-year, $39-million deal with the Angels.

Pitcher Carson Fulmer was the Chicago White Sox’ first-round pick (8th) in 2015 out of Vanderbilt . The supposedly can’t-miss right-hander was designated for assignment six times, optioned to the minors nine times and claimed off waivers six times before sticking with the Angels last season. Now 30, Fulmer is having his best season, posting a 3.45 ERA in 47 innings.

And, of course, there is no forgetting outfielder Mike Trout, who is expected to return from the injured list by August after recovering from surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The future Hall of Fame slugger was the Angels’ first-round pick (25th) in 2009 out of Millville (N.J.) High .

Oh, wait, one more No. 1. Pitcher Reid Detmers was the Angels’ first-round pick (10th) in 2020 out of Louisville and serves as a cautionary tale about being rushed to the big leagues. The left-hander made only 14 minor league appearances before he was summoned to Anaheim and shelled in five starts in 2021. He pitched well the next season — including throwing a no-hitter — but has regressed since and is currently pitching poorly in triple-A. Only 24, Detmers still has plenty of time to sort things out.

It doesn’t sound as if the Angels plan to go slow with Moore. Shortly after the pick was made, scouting director Tim McIlvaine mentioned that the power-hitting second baseman will benefit from being around Angels manager Ron Washington.

“I think once he gets in this environment, with the way Wash and his guys run everything, I think he’s going to excel here,” McIlvaine said.

One thing is for certain. When (if?) Moore is promoted to the Angels, he’ll have plenty of company as a first-round pick.