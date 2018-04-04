Shohei Ohtani greets Angel Stadium with first career home run in first at-bat in new home with Angels

So much for an adjustment period.
Shohei Ohtani, who singled in his first major league at-bat and won his first major league start as a pitcher, homered in his first-ever plate appearance at Angel Stadium.
Batting eighth as the Angels designated hitter, Ohtani approached the batter's box in the first inning with the bases loaded and the game tied, 2-2.
Ohtani was behind in the count, 1-2, when Indians starter Josh Tomlin uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Kole Calhoun to score from third base.
Two pitches later, Ohtani sent a curveball on the inside part of a plate into the right-field stands for a three-run home run. The Angels were up, 6-3.
The stadium was rocking, but Ohtani returned to an Angels bench that was quiet and still. His teammates were giving him the silent treatment. Ohtani raised his arms and celebrated on his own until he finally reached over and grabbed Ian Kinsler by the shoulders. Kinsler turned around and embraces Ohtani, who was mobbed by others.
