Jose Briceño hits walk-off homer to beat Rangers in 11th inning

In the weeks since rumors surfaced of his impending retirement, Mike Scioscia has spent little time publicly discussing his intentions for the future beyond the end of this Angels season, which coincides with the expiration of the 10-year contract he signed in 2009. He’s waved off attempts to reminisce about his career. He’s talked often about the 2019 Angels and expressed enthusiasm for seeing what Ohtani might accomplish in 2020, when the two-way star is expected to return to the mound as a starting pitcher after repairing the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.