Jose Briceño hits walk-off homer to beat Rangers in 11th inning

On a night in which Shohei Ohtani enhanced the legendary status of his debut year in his first at-bat of the game and starting pitcher Felix Peña hurled seven quality innings, it was pinch hitter Jose Briceño’s leadoff heroics that snapped the Angels’ five-game losing streak and gave the Angels their second walk-off victory of the season.
He launched Rangers reliever Matt Moore’s third pitch of the 11th inning over the center field wall for a game-winning homer on Monday night at Angel Stadium in a 5-4 victory. Baby powder was thrown at him at home plate. A bucket of ice was dumped over his head during his post-game interview with Fox Sports West.
All of that in the wake of rookie reliever Ty Buttrey’s blown save in the ninth inning, which seemed like it might portend doom for the Angels again.
Ohtani had knocked a first-pitch homer off Rangers starter Adrian Sampson in the first inning. It arced high, reaching a peak of 146 feet according to MLB’s Statcast system, before landing in the right-center field seats. Lasers in the ballpark measured the exit velocity of the home run at 112.9 mph — the hardest-hit batted ball of Ohtani’s rookie campaign.
But the home run’s majesty went for naught. So did solo shots Sampson later surrendered to Jefry Marte and rookie Michael Hermosillo. It was the first home run of Hermosillo’s career and his fifth hit since joining the Angels roster as a September call-up. Even the run Marte scored when reliever Connor Sadzeck’s pitch to Hermosillo in the sixth dribbled toward the backstop in the sixth inning meant little.
Because for the second time in two outings, Buttrey could not hold a lead. He allowed a two-out double to Ronald Guzmán in the ninth. Rangers pinch hitter Elvis Andrus then laced a single through the left side of the infield, giving pinch runner Delino DeShields enough time to score from second base. The Angels contended DeShields missed the bag as he rounded third base and called for a replay of the game-tying run. Umpires upheld the call on the field.
In his last outing on Saturday, Buttrey was charged five runs in a loss to the Astros after entering the game in the eighth inning with a 5-1 advantage. For the first time in his short major-league career, which began with the Angels on Aug. 16, he wasn’t able to record an out in an appearance. He’d only allowed one earned run and held batters to a .185 batting average in first 14 previous games.
His last two opponents have not been set down as effortlessly.
But Buttrey’s teammates did the rest as the Angels improved to 76-81. Should they win their final five games, the Angels would avoid a third consecutive sub-.500 season.
Scioscia doubles down…sort of
In the weeks since rumors surfaced of his impending retirement, Mike Scioscia has spent little time publicly discussing his intentions for the future beyond the end of this Angels season, which coincides with the expiration of the 10-year contract he signed in 2009. He’s waved off attempts to reminisce about his career. He’s talked often about the 2019 Angels and expressed enthusiasm for seeing what Ohtani might accomplish in 2020, when the two-way star is expected to return to the mound as a starting pitcher after repairing the damaged ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
But when asked on KLAA’s pregame radio show if he still loves managing, Scioscia broke his silence to tell Terry Smith he would like to remain at the helm if given the chance.
Scioscia, who turns 60 years old in November, has been in professional baseball for some 40 years. After 19 seasons managing the Angels, he will have earned the right to negotiate a new contract. It’s just a matter of if he really wants one.
“We’ll continue to evaluate things this week,” he said. “I’ll speak with [owner Arte Moreno] and speak with [general manager Billy Eppler] and kind of come to a decision. I think that if you love something you want to continue to keep doing it. And if you can, great. And if it doesn’t happen, so be it.”
Simmons MRI test returns clean
The Angels went without their reigning Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons at shortstop on Monday, more than 24 hours after Simmons landed awkwardly on his right knee while making a defensive play in the seventh inning of Sunday’s loss to the Astros in Houston. Scioscia said Simmons underwent an MRI exam and received a clean bill of health.
Simmons, who’s played in 142 games this season, is expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday.