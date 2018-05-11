Shoemaker's rehab shut down after pitcher feels discomfort in surgically repaired nerve

Felix Pena, a reliever when he was acquired from the Cubs last October, has been moved to the rotation at triple-A Salt Lake, but not necessarily because the Angels need starting pitching depth in the wake of injuries to JC Ramirez and Shoemaker. "We just thought his stuff profiled as a starter," Billy Eppler said. Pena, 28, is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six games — five starts — at Salt Lake, with 26 strikeouts and nine walks in 18 innings. … Closer Keynan Middleton (elbow inflammation) was activated off the DL Thursday, and outfielder Jabari Blash was optioned to triple-A.